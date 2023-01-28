Louis Foreman

Louis J. Foreman is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation. He started his first business from his college fraternity room and for the past 20 years has been starting and building successful companies. Louis is the founder and CEO of Enventys, a product-development firm working with major consumer product manufacturers and leading retailers. He is the publisher of Inventors Digest magazine and executive producer of the Emmy ® award winning PBS show Everyday Edisons. He lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jill Gilbert Welytok is a registered patent attorney and a founding partner of Absolute Technology Law Group LLC, specialists in helping independent inventors reach their entrepreneurial goals. She has written several books on legal, business, and technology topics, and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.