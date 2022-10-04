Description

It’s been over sixty years since Loretta Lynn first rose to stardom, transforming from a coal miner’s daughter to the Queen of Country Music. Today, Loretta knows she’s blessed—to record music, to sing her songs to such great crowds, and to write books.



In A Song and A Prayer, Loretta invites readers to join her in a very special kind of prayer meeting. Inspired by her songwriting sessions with Kim McLean (a fellow songwriter, music producer, as well as ordained minister and reverend doctor), this collection of devotionals combined with song lyrics deliver a unique form of worship. Loretta’s voice and God’s love are felt on every page of this book, and with inspiration from the Queen of Country Music readers will learn to maintain an intimate one-on-relationship with God.



This volume will become a cherished companion for Loretta Lynn fans and readers everywhere as they strive to live each precious moment to the fullest and happiest. Through A Song and A Prayer, readers of all faiths and walks of life will have the opportunity to bask in a month’s worth of spiritual encouragement from Loretta Lynn. Loretta’s thoughts and lyrics not only capture the presence of God, but also capture a presence that transcends Christianity—the spirit of creativity. In a busy world often filled with upsetting news, Loretta’s lyrics and prayers remind readers that God loves them more than they could imagine.