Nice Girls Don't Speak Up or Stand Out

This is the essential guide for women in the workplace with tips and tricks for more impactful communication.

Dr. Lois Frankel guides you through how to be an effective communicator and how this can help you in your workplace. Whether you want to learn just the basics, how to advocate for yourself, or how to navigate sticky situations, this book will give you the tips and tricks needed to be a more impactful communicator at your job and help you advance your career.

Are you too nice? Do your communications have an impact with those around the office? Are you truly advocating for yourself? Being a woman in the workplace can be a tough thing to navigate and have you second guessing yourself and the decisions you make.