Vor: The Playback War
In this second book of a six-part series tying in with VOR, the new adventure game from FASA, the war-ridden Earth is suddenly sucked out of its solar system by a bizarre and powerful vortex. Now a trapped world in another universe, Earth faces an even greater cataclysmic event that threatens to warp together the past, present, and future and plunge Earth into eternal chaos.Read More
Edition: Digital original
