Winnie's Great War
From the creative team behind the bestselling, Caldecott Medal–winning Finding Winnie comes an extraordinary wartime adventure seen through the eyes of the world’s most beloved bear.Read More
Here is a heartwarming imagining of the real journey undertaken by the extraordinary bear who inspired Winnie-the-Pooh. From her early days with her mama in the Canadian forest, to her remarkable travels with the Veterinary Corps across the country and overseas, and all the way to the London Zoo where she met Christopher Robin Milne and inspired the creation of the world’s most famous bear, Winnie is on a great war adventure.
This beautifully told story is a triumphant blending of deep research and magnificent imagination. Infused with Sophie Blackall’s irresistible renderings of an endearing bear, the book is also woven through with entries from Captain Harry Colebourn’s real wartime diaries and contains a selection of artifacts from the Colebourn Family Archives. The result is a one-of-a-kind exploration into the realities of war, the meaning of courage, and the indelible power of friendship, all told through the historic adventures of one extraordinary bear.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Oh my, how I love Winnie's Great War. Only the magical team who brought us Finding Winnie could have created this poignant and heartwarming novel. An incandescent celebration of friendship and courage, this perfect little book is one to cherish. A triumph."—Katherine Applegate, Newbery Award-winning author of The One and Only Ivan
"A work of undeniable charm. This is distinctively old-fashioned, gentle storytelling that children will enjoy reading aloud."—The New York Times Book Review
* "A heartwarming read-aloud."—School Library Journal, starred review
"A charming addition to Pooh lore that will send readers happily back to the Hundred-Acre Wood."—Kirkus Reviews
"Well-detailed descriptions carry the reader along on the trip, and Colebourn and Winnie's strong friendship, rendered believably and movingly, is the emotional heart of the story."—Publishers Weekly
Praise for Finding Winnie:A New York Times Notable Children's Book of the Year
Horn Book Fanfare
NYPL 100 Titles for Reading and Sharing
Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year
Book Links Lasting Connections
Bookpage Best Book of the Year
* "The sum total is as captivating as it is informative, transforming a personal family story into something universally resonant."—Horn Book, starred review
* "Little ones who love Milne's classic stories will be enchanted by this heartening account of the bear's real-life origins."—Booklist, starred review
* "A perfect melding of beautiful art with soulful, imaginative writing, this lovely story, penned by Colebourn's great-granddaughter, is ideal for sharing aloud or poring over individually."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "The book strikes a lovely, understated tone of wonder and family pride...[Sophie Blackall] proves that she's equally imaginative at chronicling straight-on reality too."
—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Gorgeously illustrated...[a] delightful telling"—New York Times Book Review
"[An] inspiring text...Blackall's breathtaking watercolor illustrations demand to be examined up close, and Winnie's face is as expressive as the humans'."—School Library Connection