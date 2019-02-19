Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Words To Live By
52 Ordinary Words That Lead to an Extraordinary Life
Words can make a difference in a conversation, in a day, and in a life. Fifty-two words are explored in five different devotions each week encouraging the reader to live more fully. This creative approach to daily devotions will renew both the mind and the spirit.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use