Linda Gilden is an experienced writer, speaker, editor, writing coach, and Certified Personality Trainer. She is a prolific writer and the author of several books and over a thousand magazine articles. She speaks nationally many times throughout the year, is a frequent radio and television guest, and welcomes the opportunity to help others become better communicators.

Dalene V. Parker is an English and Creative Writing teacher who also loves to speak and write. Her work has appeared in Focus on the Family, Home Life, ENCOUNTER, WarCry, Journey and more. She is also the author of Christian Teachers in Public Schools by Beacon Hill Press. Dr. Parker recently earned her Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with minors in Bible and Professional Writing.