Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
Promotion
Free shipping on $45+
Splinters
A Memoir
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$29.00
Price$37.00 CAD
Format
Format:
- Hardcover $29.00 $37.00 CAD
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
Also available from:
- “Christ Almighty this book is good. It’s a masterpiece. No one else I’ve read has captured motherhood—the painful overabundance of it, the extreme delight, the cascading fears—the way Leslie Jamison does in Splinters. No one else I’ve read has evoked so powerfully what it feels like to be pulled by too many competing tethers until you’re half a mother, half a writer, barely a wife, hardly a real person. The electric truth at the heart of this book is that, in this shattering and reassembling, you’re reorganized into a new kind of person, one attuned to abundance, open to chaos and surprise, gratified by the tiny pleasures of being alive. In Splinters, Jamison offers us an emotionally rich odyssey on the terrors and triumph of becoming whole.”—Heather Havrilesky, author of Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage and the “Ask Polly” advice column
- “I didn’t realize I needed someone to write this book. As it turns out, I needed Leslie Jamison to write this book. It moved me so much and hooked me so quickly. I absolutely consumed it, this book about hunger and aftermath, about pleasure and beauty and silencing and speaking up, and that new language you get to invent and learn at the same time with your child. Splinters is enormously satisfying—full of passages, images, and ideas that are, quite simply, some of my favorite things I’ve ever read.”—Mary-Louise Parker, New York Times bestselling author of Dear Mr. You, and Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony Award winner
- “Leslie Jamison’s blazing memoir kept me riveted for the single day it took to guzzle it down. This wry, hilarious, and utterly unputdownable book is a gift that feels like an immediate hit and a forever classic.”—Mary Karr, New York Times bestselling author of Lit and The Liar’s Club
-
“In Splinters, Jamison offers a riveting portrait of rupture that is at once a page-turner about divorce, a romance about parenthood, a mystery of self after splintering, and a promise that however many times we break or are broken, art and love will never fail to mend us.”
—Melissa Febos, author of the National Book Critics Circle Award winner and national bestseller Girlhood
- Praise for Make It Scream, Make It Burn
- "Jamison has emerged as a definitive chronicler of human connection and the beauty of mundanity... With this brilliant new collection that rigorously interrogates the human condition, Leslie Jamisonaffirms why she's the essayist of the moment."—David Canfield, Entertainment Weekly
- "Razor-sharp... Leslie Jamison has been hailed as the newborn lovechild of Joan Didion and Susan Sontag. Even for a writer without Jamison's generous helpings of talent and success, it can't be an easy thing to live up to. And yet, she does, and then some... The essays are reported, but also confessional, weaving the realities of disparate others onto Jamison's own experiences to create something rich, human and, at moments, so smart and revealing the reader finds herself gasping."—Samantha Shoech, San Francisco Chronicle
- "Intelligent and vibrant... Make It Scream, Make It Burn tackles the all-too-human topic of yearning and its oft-corollary, obsession. Both gurgle beneath the writer's sonorous and captivating prose."—Janet Kinosian, Los Angeles Times
- "Sharply analytic and deeply personal... Make It Scream, Make It Burn is a heady hybrid of journalism, memoir, and criticism... This is a writer who is incapable of being uninteresting."—Heller McAlpin, NPR
- "A dazzling collection about the outer reaches of human connection... Acute in her analysis and nourishing in her observations, Jamison is at the height of her powers here as she investigates what we owe one another."—Adrienne Westenfeld, Esquire
- On Sale
- Feb 20, 2024
- Page Count
- 272 pages
- Publisher
- Little, Brown and Company
- ISBN-13
- 9780316374880
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use