Forever This Summer

The second book from critically acclaimed author Leslie C. Youngblood, about family, identity, and learning to stand up for what’s right.
Georgie has no idea what to expect when she, Mama, and Peaches are plopped down in the middle of small town USA–aka Bogalusa, Louisiana–where Mama grew up and Great Aunt Vie needs constant care.
Georgie wants to help out at the once famous family diner that served celebrities like the Jackson 5 and the Supremes, but everyone is too busy to show her the ropes and Mama is treating her like a baby, not letting her leave her sight. When she finally gets permission to leave on her own, Georgie makes friends with Markie–a foster kid who’d been under Aunt Elvie’s care–who has a limb difference and a huge attitude.
Then Markie asks Georgie to help her find her mom, and suddenly summer has a real purpose. But as Georgie and Markie’s histories begin to entwine, Georgie becomes more desperate to find the truth. But words spoken cannot be taken back and once Georgie knows the truth, she may even find a way to right past wrongs and help Aunt Vie and Markie out after all.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Love Like Sky:
*"Youngblood's debut is a celebration of intergenerational family bonds. Readers in co-parenting or blended families especially will relate to the conflicts between Georgie's loving but imperfect parents. An openhearted, endearing, and unforgettable debut about the challenges of friendship, growing up, and the boundless love of family."
—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"Brims with charm and compassion. Readers will immediately be rooting for G-Baby, a girl with the biggest heart, trying her hardest to help everyone around her."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 6.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Times New Roman'}Vashti Harrison, New York Times bestselling author of Little Leaders
"Readers will fall in love with Georgie and her 'blended-up' family as they navigate tough challenges and new family dynamics."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 6.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Times New Roman'}School Library Journal
"Using beautiful prose, Youngblood's debut explores the expansive love only siblings can have for one another, while capturing the heart and soul of what it means to be a blended family. The multilayered characters and compelling story will resonate with readers... Young readers will fall in love with these characters and gain a new favorite author."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 6.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Times New Roman'}Booklist