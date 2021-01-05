The Cuckoo

Two fierce armies collide in the finale of the Under the Northern Sky trilogy, a thrilling and savagely visceral epic fantasy from Leo Carew, an author who “will remind readers of George R. R. Martin, David Gemmell, or . . . Joe Abercrombie.” (Booklist)





Albion continues to be divided by revolt and bloodshed, as alliances collapse and are made anew.





Driven obsessively for glory, the upstart Bellamus and his exiled queen Aramilla are marshalling resistance and building a powerful army.





Returning to the Hindrunn, Keturah is forced to fend for herself, battling enemies on all sides just when she is most in need of a place of safety.





And all the while, the young Black Lord must deal not only with the aftermath of a great betrayal, but the cold shadow of the Kryptea, threatening to destroy everything he has fought for…





