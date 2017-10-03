Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

All the Wrong Questions: Question 1

Also Published as "Who Could That Be at This Hour?"

by

Illustrated by

Before the Baudelaires became orphans, before he encountered A Series of Unfortunate Events, even before the invention of Netflix, Lemony Snicket was a boy discovering the mysteries of the world. Read the account of it all, in the debut volume of The New York Times bestselling series, available now with an intriguing new title and look.
In the first of four volumes, Lemony Snicket recounts the time he spent as a young man in a fading town under the care of a dubious chaperone. Navigating the mysteries of childhood can be difficult, and for Lemony Snicket, the tangled plots that surround him include a missing father, a flooding basement, suspiciously young taxi drivers, a stolen statue, a peculiar librarian, and more information than is necessary about a secret organization.
Penned in signature style, All the Wrong Questions: Question 1 (originally published as “Who Could That Be at This Hour?”) invites you to untangle the mysteries that surround young Lemony Snicket.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

On Sale: November 21st 2017

Price: $1.99

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780316523585

What's Inside

Praise

A Kirkus Best Book of the Year

A School Library Journal Best Book of the Year
A New York Times Notable Children's Book of the Year

* "[With] gothic wackiness, linguistic play and literary allusions....Fans of the Series of Unfortunate Events will be in heaven picking out tidbit references to the tridecalogy, but readers who've yet to delve into that well of sadness will have no problem enjoying this weird and witty yarn."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review

* "Full of Snicket's trademark droll humor and maddeningly open-ended, this will have readers clamoring for volume two."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

* "Will thrill fans of the author's earlier works and have even reluctant readers turning pages with the fervor of seasoned bookworms. A must-have."—School Library Journal, starred review

* "Full of Snicket's characteristic wit and word play . . . this book belongs in all collections."
VOYA, starred review

"Please, it's Lemony Snicket. Enough said."—Booklist

"A Pink Panther-esque page turner that marks the return of eccentric narrator Lemony Snicket....The black, gray and blue illustrations by celebrated cartoonist Seth only add to the throwback gumshoe vibe of this outrageous, long-overdue, middle-grade follow-up series from a truly beloved narrator."—Los Angeles Times

"Demands to be read twice: once for the laughs and the second time for the clues....Equal parts wit and absurdity."—The Boston Globe

"The sort of goodie savored by brainy kids who love wordplay, puzzles and plots that zing from point A to B by way of the whole alphabet."—The Washington Post

All the Wrong Questions