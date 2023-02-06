American Man

Description

Fox News star Lawrence Jones writes the commonsense book America needs more than ever: a persuasive takedown of the left’s never-ending attacks on manhood.



Men are indispensable to thriving families and prosperous societies, and the sooner men start acting like men, the better off we all will be. Lawrence makes a persuasive case for the virtues of manliness, like resilience and respect for all (including oneself), that will both enlighten and enrage readers.



In this debut book, the popular television host and roving correspondent spurs an honest discussion about what it means to be a man in America today. He shares life lessons learned from his father, dismantles the far-left’s arguments about gender and explains why being masculine isn’t inherently toxic despite what progressives want you to think.



Packed with stories from his own life, Jones’ book isn’t just for fellow men. It’s for everyone in America—because this debate affects everyone. This insightful, inspiring, and uncompromising book from one of America’s fastest rising stars proves once and for all the crucial role dads and masculine role models can and must play in American life today.

