Lawrence Jones

Lawrence B. Jones is the host of “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” on the Fox News Channel and the enterprise contributor to the popular “Fox & Friends” morning show. Prior to joining Fox News, he was the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform, hosted his own radio show on TheBlaze Radio Network and served as a contributing host for TheBlaze TV.
