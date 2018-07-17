To End a Presidency

As Congress begins an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, read the definitive book on presidential impeachment and how it should be used today.

Impeachment is our ultimate constitutional check against an out-of-control executive. But it is also a perilous and traumatic undertaking for the nation. In this authoritative examination, Laurence Tribe and Joshua Matz rise above the daily clamor to illuminate impeachment’s proper role in our age of broken politics.

Now revised with a new epilogue,is an essential book for anyone seeking to understand how this fearsome power should be deployed.