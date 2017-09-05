Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laurence Tribe
Laurence Tribe is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor and a professor of constitutional law at Harvard. One of America’s foremost constitutional scholars, he is the coauthor of Uncertain Justice (with Joshua Matz) and numerous other books and articles. He lives in Brookline, Massachusetts.
By the Author
To End a Presidency
As Congress begins an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, read the definitive book on presidential impeachment and how it should be used today.Impeachment is our…