Laurence Tribe

Laurence Tribe is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor and a professor of constitutional law at Harvard. One of America’s foremost constitutional scholars, he is the coauthor of Uncertain Justice (with Joshua Matz) and numerous other books and articles. He lives in Brookline, Massachusetts.

