Description

Opposites attract in this Victorian take on My Fair Lady when a shy bookshop owner and a dashing duke discover that their perfect match is right in front of them.



Evie Harlow is quite content running the quaint little bookshop she inherited from her father…or so she convinces herself anyway. It might not bring in much money, it's not very exciting, and it's not a very good way to meet eligible men, but Evie's always thought she was destined for spinsterhood, a dull life, and hard work. Until the day a rich, handsome duke comes into her shop and offers her a shocking proposition: to win a wager with his friends, he'll turn her into a beauty of the season, complete with a new wardrobe, a paid holiday at the luxurious Savoy Hotel, and introductions to suitable young men. Evie doesn’t know whether to be insulted or intrigued, but when disaster strikes her shop, she decides to take the duke up on his outrageous offer.



When his friends disparage Evie, Maximillian Shaw, Duke of Westbourne, finds himself rising to her defense, promising to turn the Bookshop Cinderella into the belle of the ball in six weeks. With a beautiful debutante who'd make the perfect duchess already in his sights, Max believes his interest in Evie Harlow is purely altruistic. Until one fateful kiss shows him that there’s so much more between them. And when a shocking scandal puts Evie's good name in jeopardy, Max is more than willing to do the honorable thing. But will his Bookshop Cinderella agree to become his duchess and stay in his glittering cosmopolitan world? Or will she send him packing and duck back into the safe shell of her quiet bookshop life?