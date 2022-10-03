Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Laura Lee Guhrke
New York Times bestselling author Laura Lee Guhrke spent seven years in advertising, had a successful catering business, and managed a construction company before she decided writing novels was more fun. The author of twenty-seven historical romances and a two-time winner of the Romance Writers of America Rita Award, Laura lives in the Northwest US with her husband and two diva cats. Laura loves hearing from readers, and you can contact her at:Read More
LauraLeeGuhrke.com
Facebook/LauraLeeGuhrkeAuthor
Instagram.@Laura_Lee_Guhrke
Twitter @LauraLeeGuhrke
LauraLeeGuhrke.com
Facebook/LauraLeeGuhrkeAuthor
Instagram.@Laura_Lee_Guhrke
Twitter @LauraLeeGuhrke
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Bookshop Cinderella
Opposites attract in this Victorian take on My Fair Lady when a shy bookshop owner and a dashing duke discover that their perfect match is…