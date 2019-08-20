Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Guilty
A gripping and suspenseful psychological thriller that Booklist calls “intriguing from start to finish,” perfect for fans of New York Times bestselling authors Paula Hawkins and Gillian Flynn.
It begins with a phone call. It ends with a missing child.
On a warm summer’s morning, thirteen-year-old school girl Constance Lawson is reported missing. A few days later, Constance’s uncle, Karl Lawson, suddenly finds himself swept up in a media frenzy created by journalist Amanda Bowe implying that he is the prime suspect.
Six years later …
Karl’s life is in ruins. His marriage is over, his family destroyed. But the woman who took everything away from him is thriving. With a successful career, husband and a gorgeous baby boy, Amanda’s world is complete. Until the day she receives a phone call and in a heartbeat, she is plunged into every mother’s worst nightmare.
“Intriguing from start to finish, with meaty characters and unrelenting suspense.” —Booklist
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
The level of suspense is kept high throughout GUILTY, and those who enjoy stories that just can't be put down will love this psychological thriller. —Bookreporter.com
Guilty is one gripping psychological thriller with a well-constructed plot and realistic and believable characters...Incredibly thought-provoking, it'll make you question everything.—Novel Deelights on Guilty
I was gripped from the first few pages and found myself hooked on a rollercoaster ride up to the last few pages ... I read it in pretty much one sitting, I just needed to know how the book was going to end.—Donna's Book Blog on Guilty
"Guilty was such a great book. It was filled with so many twists and turns...It was well written and definitely made you wanting more with every page turn."—Oh My Lit on Guilty
"A mesmerizing psychological thriller...and will leave you completely fulfilled with a flawless ending. Guilty is the first novel I have read by Laura Elliot and it will NOT be my last. I found Guilty to be impossible to put down, the characters are intoxicating, and the story compulsively addictive."—Books and Smiles on Guilty
