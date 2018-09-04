Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laura Elliot
Laura Elliot was born in Dublin, Ireland. She lives in Malahide, a picturesque, coastal town on the north side of Dublin.
Writing as June Considine, she has twelve books for children and young adults. Her short stories have appeared in a number of teenage anthologies and have also been broadcast on the radio. She has also worked as a journalist and magazine editor.
By the Author
The Wife Before Me
One evening as the sun is setting, Amelia Madison's car slides into the sea off Mason's Pier. Her body is never found.Two years later, Elena…
Guilty
A gripping and suspenseful psychological thriller that Booklist calls "intriguing from start to finish," perfect for fans of New York Times bestselling authors Paula Hawkins…