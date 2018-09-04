A gripping and suspenseful psychological thriller that Booklist calls “intriguing from start to finish,” perfect for fans of New York Times bestselling authors Paula Hawkins and Gillian Flynn.





It begins with a phone call. It ends with a missing child.





On a warm summer’s morning, thirteen-year-old school girl Constance Lawson is reported missing. A few days later, Constance’s uncle, Karl Lawson, suddenly finds himself swept up in a media frenzy created by journalist Amanda Bowe implying that he is the prime suspect.





Six years later …





Karl’s life is in ruins. His marriage is over, his family destroyed. But the woman who took everything away from him is thriving. With a successful career, husband and a gorgeous baby boy, Amanda’s world is complete. Until the day she receives a phone call and in a heartbeat, she is plunged into every mother’s worst nightmare.





“Intriguing from start to finish, with meaty characters and unrelenting suspense.” —Booklist