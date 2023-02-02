The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever

Description

Show off your dog! And let your dog show off, too!



Using the secrets of professional dog trainers, this fully illustrated guide with hundreds of step-by-step photos show how to teach your pet 118 tricks and stunts. Organized from beginner level to pro, these tricks run the gamut from the kinds of things any well-behaved dog should know—fetch, paw shake, roll over—to stunts that will delight your friends and family, from dance routines to flying disc acrobatics. You’ll even learn the tricks behind filmmaking with dogs to create your own movie magic and performance showstoppers. And there are benefits far beyond the wow factor. Teaching your dog tricks will not only reveal more of your dog’s real personality, including hidden talents, it will also improve your pet’s behavior, reinforce socialization, prevent boredom and restlessness, and instill your pet with greater confidence. And dramatically enrich the relationship the two of you already share.

