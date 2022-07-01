Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever
A Step-by-Step Guide to 118 Amazing Tricks and Stunts
Description
Show off your dog! And let your dog show off, too!
Using the secrets of professional dog trainers, this fully illustrated guide with hundreds of step-by-step photos show how to teach your pet 118 tricks and stunts. Organized from beginner level to pro, these tricks run the gamut from the kinds of things any well-behaved dog should know—fetch, paw shake, roll over—to stunts that will delight your friends and family, from dance routines to flying disc acrobatics. You’ll even learn the tricks behind filmmaking with dogs to create your own movie magic and performance showstoppers. And there are benefits far beyond the wow factor. Teaching your dog tricks will not only reveal more of your dog’s real personality, including hidden talents, it will also improve your pet’s behavior, reinforce socialization, prevent boredom and restlessness, and instill your pet with greater confidence. And dramatically enrich the relationship the two of you already share.
What's Inside
Praise
"The family-friendly, step-by-step guide features more than 100 amazing and heartwarming dog tricks specially designed for effective training, pure fun and to help strengthen the bond between you and your dog. And who knows? You might even be able to turn your dog into a Youtube star!" –Dogster Magazine
