Larry Kay
Larry Kay, a Los Angeles-based award-winning writer, is Leader of the Pack at Positively Woof, which celebrates the human-animal bond. In addition to coauthoring Training the Best Dog Ever, he created the award-winning Animal Wow dog care DVD for kids. He has written for Dog Fancy magazine and AOL's Paw Nation. His writing credits include PBS documentaries, educational films for the New York City Board of Education, and children’s edutainment software for Disney and The Muppets. Larry Kay's website is positivelywoof.com.
Chris Perondi runs the Stunt Dog Show with his family and their team of canine performers, based in Stockton, CA. They perform more than1,000 shows every year across the country in venues like Dollywood, Six Flags, and the Indianapolis Zoo. They’ve been featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman, and more.
The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever
Show off your dog! And let your dog show off, too! Using the secrets of professional dog trainers, this fully illustrated guide with hundreds of…
Training the Best Dog Ever
Training the Best Dog Ever, originally published in hardcover as The Love That Dog Training Program, is a book based on love and kindness. It…