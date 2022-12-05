Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Immortal Rider
To save her lover, she'll need to make a deal with the actual devil in New York Times bestselling author Larissa Ione's dark, sexy romance for readers of Katee Robert, Laura Thalassa, and Scarlett St. Claire.
Arik Wagner, a soldier with the U.S. Army's paranormal unit, kissed a mysterious woman, and it was the hottest experience of his life—until he went to hell as punishment. Since then, demons have tortured him for what feels like an eternity. All he has left is his dreams of revenge . . . against the very woman he blames for his torment.
Limos, the only Horsewoman of the Apocalypse, has bigger problems than her brief hookup, no matter how sexy their kiss. Her brother, Pestilence, is determined to bring about the Apocalypse, but Limos is refusing to give into her dark destiny. Only Arik’s kiss has allowed her fiancé—Satan himself—to stake his claim, and now, if she’s to save the world—and Arik—her only hope is to enter into a bargain with Pestilence himself.
A deal that might just cost her soul . . . and her heart.
Praise
“Sizzling sensuality, dark wit, and wicked hot demons.”—Lara Adrian, New York Times bestselling author
“A matchless talent. I love all her stories!”—Sylvia Day, New York Times bestselling author