Eternal Rider
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Eternal Rider

by Larissa Ione

Forever Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538723005

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: August 9th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 416

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Mass Market
Prepare to be burned (Gena Showalter) in this dark, sexy tale by the New York Times bestselling author of the Demonica series, perfect for fans of Kresley Cole, JR Ward, and Jeaniene Frost.

His name is Ares, and the fate of mankind rests on his powerful shoulders. If he falls to the forces of evil, the world falls too. As one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, he is far stronger than any mortal, but even he cannot fight his destiny forever. Not when his own brother plots against him.

Yet there is one last hope. Gifted in a way other humans can’t-or won’t-understand, Cara Thornhart is the key to both this Horseman’s safety and his doom. But involving Cara will prove treacherous, even beyond the maddening, dangerous desire that seizes them the moment they meet. For staving off eternal darkness could have a staggering cost: Cara’s life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Ione brings to life a riveting world filled with sizzling sensuality, dark wit, and wicked hot demons."—Lara Adrian, New York Times bestselling author, on Passion Unleashed
"Wicked . . . Decadently Sinful . . . Prepare to be burned."—Gena Showalter, New York Times bestselling author, on Desire Unchained
Read More Read Less

Lords of Deliverance