Daughter of Smoke & Bone: The Complete Gift Set

Discover the NYT bestselling epic fantasy trilogy, Daughter of Smoke & Bone, by Laini Taylor — now with a gorgeous new package!



A paperback boxed set featuring the beloved and bestselling Daughter of Smoke & Bone trilogy (Daughter of Smoke & Bone, Days of Blood & Starlight, and Dreams of Gods & Monsters), all with brand-new, striking cover designs and featuring bonus material.



From National Book Award finalist and Printz Honor author Laini Taylor comes a sweeping and gorgeously written modern fantasy series about a forbidden love, an ancient and epic battle, and hope for a world remade.