Sweet + Salty

The Art of Vegan Chocolates, Truffles, Caramels, and More from Lagusta's Luscious

by

100 imaginative vegan recipes showing home confectioners how to make artisan-quality sweets from the country’s premier (and feminist/punk rock/bad-ass) vegan chocolatier

At her East Coast confectionery shops, Lagusta Yearwood takes vegan sweets to the next level, going beyond cookies, cupcakes, and pies. Sweet + Salty features over 100 luscious recipes for caramels, chocolates, bonbons, truffles, and more for anyone looking to make their own vegan confections at home. With everything from the most basic caramel to bold, arresting flavors incorporating unexpected spices and flavors such as miso caramel sauce, thyme-preserved lemon sea-salt caramels, matzo toffee, and more, Sweet + Salty is a smart, sassy, completely innovative introduction to vegan confections.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Vegan

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Price: $15.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9780738235066

Reader Reviews