Lagusta Yearwood

Lagusta Yearwood is a restless rabble-rousing chef-turned-chocolatier. She trained at the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York City and worked for many years with mentors at Bloodroot, a gourmet 39-year-old feminist-vegetarian restaurant and bookstore in Connecticut, and has done endless private cooking jobs around New York City and New Jersey. She is the founder of Lagusta’s Luscious, the first vegan chocolate shop in the world