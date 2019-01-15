Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lagusta Yearwood
Lagusta Yearwood is a restless rabble-rousing chef-turned-chocolatier. She trained at the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York City and worked for many years with mentors at Bloodroot, a gourmet 39-year-old feminist-vegetarian restaurant and bookstore in Connecticut, and has done endless private cooking jobs around New York City and New Jersey. She is the founder of Lagusta’s Luscious, the first vegan chocolate shop in the worldRead More
By the Author
Sweet + Salty
100 imaginative vegan recipes showing home confectioners how to make artisan-quality sweets from the country's premier (and feminist/punk rock/bad-ass) vegan chocolatier At her East Coast…