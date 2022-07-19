This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Native plants bring your garden to life—and life to your garden! Here are the best choices for Oregon and Washington.



The benefits of native plants are enormous—they reduce maintenance, require less water, and attract vital, earth-friendly pollinators like birds, butterflies, and bees. Gardeners seeking to add them to their landscape will find no better guide than The Pacific Northwest Native Plant Primer. Packed with proven advice that everyhome gardener can follow, this incomparable sourcebook profiles 225 recommended native wildflowers, grasses and grasslike plants, ferns, shrubs, and trees. With additional introductory information on preparation, planting, maintenance, and climate considerations, it’s everything you need to know to create a beautiful and beneficial garden. This must-have handbook is for gardeners in Oregon, Washington, and southern British Columbia.