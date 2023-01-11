Free shipping on orders $35+
Kristin Currin
Kristin Currin and Andrew Merritt are the owners of Humble Roots Farm and Nursery in Mosier, Oregon. Through Humble Roots, they have worked on many restoration and pollinator enhancement projects including rare plant monitoring and propagation, as well as with many homeowners and landscapers developing native gardens and habitats.Read More
By the Author
The Pacific Northwest Native Plant Primer
Native plants bring your garden to life—and life to your garden! Here are the best choices for Oregon and Washington. The benefits of native plants…