“So many women second-guess themselves, put their needs last, or feel like they don’t have time to worry about their own well-being. But the truth is, a healthy balanced lifestyle is possible once you choose to commit, no matter what limitations you think you have, and I want to show you how!”

—Krissy Cela



Do This For You is your personal action plan for building your best life. Starting from the inside out, Krissy’s expert coaching will help you to grow into a stronger, more confident you.



Fitness is as much about the mental battle as it is the physical. Using simple techniques, Krissy will help you to develop the inner strength to do this for you, find the “why” that drives you, learn to value routine over motivation, challenge mental barriers and self-doubt, reframe your thoughts on diet and exercise, and build healthy habits that last.



Uplifting and empowering, this book will inspire a sense of self-worth that will radiate into every corner of your life.