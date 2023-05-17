Go to Hachette Book Group home
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
Contributors
Read by Hazel Addison
All she wanted to do was live her life in peace—maybe get a cat, expand the family spice farm. Really, anything that didn't involve going on an adventure where an orc might rip her face off. But they say the Goddess has favorite, and if so, Cin is clearly not one of them…
After saving the demon Fallon in a wine-drunk stupor, all Fallon wants to do is kill an evil witch enslaving his people. And, who can blame him? But he's dragging Cinnamon along for the ride. On the bright side, at least he keeps burning off his shirt.
Genre:
- On Sale
- May 23, 2023
- Publisher
- Hachette Audio
- ISBN-13
- 9781668635452
