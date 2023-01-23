That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon

Description

All I wanted to do was live my life in peace. Maybe get a cat, expand my spice farm. Really anything that doesn’t involve going on a quest where an orc might rip my face off. But they say the Goddess has favorites. If so, I’m clearly not one of them.



After saving the demon Fallon in a wine-drunk stupor, all he wanted to do was kill an evil witch enslaving his people.



I mean, I get it, don't get me wrong. But he's dragging me along for the ride, and I'm kind of peeved about it. On the bright side, he keeps burning off his shirt.