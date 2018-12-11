Kevan is just one of the guys. It’s impossible to know him and not become a little more excited about life. He is an inspiring man permeated by joy, unafraid of sorrow, full of vitality and life! His sense of humor is infectious and so is his story.
He grew up, he says, at “belt-buckle level” and stayed there until Kevan’s beloved posse decided to leave his wheelchair at the Atlanta airport, board a plane for France, and have his friends carry him around Europe to accomplish their dream to see the world together!
WE CARRY KEVAN displays the profound power of friendship and self-sacrifice.
