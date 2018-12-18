Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kevan Chandler
KEVAN CHANDLER grew up in the foothills of North Carolina with his parents and two siblings. The youngest of the bunch, he was the second to be diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare neuromuscular disease. He has a Bachelor’s of Arts in Counseling from John Wesley College. In the summer of 2016, Kevan and his friends took a trip across Europe, leaving his wheelchair at home and his friends carried him for three weeks in a backpack. An avid storyteller, Kevan is the author of several books and speaks worldwide about his unique life with a disability. He is also the founder of We Carry Kevan, a nonprofit striving to redefine accessibility as a cooperative effort. Kevan lives in Fort Wayne, Indiana.Read More
We Carry Kevan
