The Stalking Jack the Ripper Series Hardcover Gift Set





Stalking Jack the Ripper

In this spine-chilling gothic murder mystery set in gritty Victorian-era London, a resourceful lord’s daughter named Audrey Rose Wadsworth and her brilliant friend Thomas Cresswell find themselves inescapably embroiled in the investigation of a ghastly serial killer known as Jack the Ripper.





Hunting Prince Dracula

In this haunting sequel, Audrey Rose and Thomas uncover bizarre murders deep in the castle of Prince Vlad the Impaler, otherwise known as Dracula. Could it be a copycat killer…or has the depraved prince been brought back to life?





Escaping From Houdini

In their third harrowing adventure, Audrey Rose and Thomas find themselves aboard a luxurious ocean liner that becomes a floating prison of scandal, madness, and horror when passengers are murdered one by one…with nowhere to run from the killer.





Capturing the Devil

In the shocking finale to the bestselling series, Audrey Rose and Thomas are on the hunt for the elusive, sickening killer known as the White City Devil. A deadly game of cat-and-mouse has them fighting to stay one step ahead of the brilliant serial killer—or see their fateful romance cut short by unspeakable tragedy.



