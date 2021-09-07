Stalking Jack the Ripper Paperback Set

NYT bestsellingauthor of Kingdom of the Wicked, Kerri Maniscalco, presents her wholly addictive and incredibly suspenseful first series in a complete paperback set for the first time. Jump into this #1 bestselling mystery series for readers who love heart-pounding thrills, twists, and romance.

Stalking Jack the Ripper

In this spine-chilling gothic murder mystery set in gritty Victorian-era London, a resourceful lord's daughter named Audrey Rose Wadsworth and her brilliant friend Thomas Cresswell find themselves inescapably embroiled in the investigation of a ghastly serial killer known as Jack the Ripper.

Hunting Prince Dracula

In this haunting sequel, Audrey Rose and Thomas uncover bizarre murders deep in the castle of Prince Vlad the Impaler, otherwise known as Dracula. Could it be a copycat killer…or has the depraved prince been brought back to life?

Escaping From Houdini

In their third harrowing adventure, Audrey Rose and Thomas find themselves aboard a luxurious ocean liner that becomes a floating prison of scandal, madness, and horror when passengers are murdered one by one…with nowhere to run from the killer.