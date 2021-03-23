Kendra James began her professional life selling a lie. As an admissions officer specializing in diversity recruitment at select prep schools, her job was persuading students and families to embark on the same perilous journey, attending cutthroat and largely white schools, that she had years earlier as the first African American legacy student at The Taft School. Forced to reflect on her own elite educational experience, she quickly became disillusioned by America's inequitable system.



In ADMISSIONS, Kendra looks back at the three years she spent at Taft, from clashes with her lily-white roommate, flagrant racism in the theater department, to a horrifying article in the student newspaper that accused Black and brown students of being responsible for segregation of campus. She contemplates the benefits of the education she got from Taft, which Kendra credits with the majority of her success, as well as the ways it coddled her–perhaps, she now believes, too much. Through these stories, she deconstructs the lies and

half-truths she herself would later tell as an admissions professional, as well as the myths about boarding schools perpetuated by popular culture.



With its combination of incisive social critique and uproarious depictions of elite nonsense, ADMISSIONS will resonate with anyone who has ever been The Only One in a room, dealt with racial micro aggressions, or even just suffered with an extreme case of homesickness.