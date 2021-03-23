Kendra James

Kendra James was Senior Editor at Shondaland for two years and is currently the Managing Editor for StarTrek.com. She has been heard and seen on NPR and podcasts including "Thirst Aid Kit," "Three Swings and The Canon," and "Al Jazeera." Her writing has been published widely from Elle, Marie Claire, Women's Health Magazine, ESPN, The Daily Beast, Catapult, and The Toast, among others. She also writes for Racialicous, a blog about the intersection of race and culture.