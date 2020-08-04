Rich Dad Advisors: ABC'S of Buying a Rental Property

Find your ideal market and a positive-cash-flow property Efficiently manage your property Handle your record keeping Boost revenues and cut costs File your taxes using a step-by-step process Build your real estate portfolio Secure your investment money THIS AUDIOBOOK WILL TEACH YOU HOW TO:

Many Americans dream of financial freedom, but they’re stuck in dead-end jobs and don’t know how to get there. You don’t need to be one of them. If you invested $35,000 in the stock market today, it could take 52 years for that investment to grow to $1 million. But if you invested that same amount into one single-family $140,000 rental property, it would only take 19 years. With just two rental properties, you could generate $417,000 in profit in just 10 years. Skeptical? Good, because that’s the first sign of a smart investor. This book will tackle that skepticism head on…and give you confidence and a path to financial freedom.