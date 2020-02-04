The Secret Daughter

“You were adopted.”





Three short words and Sabina’s life fractures. There would forever be a Before those words, and an After.





Pregnant with her own child, Sabina can’t understand how a mother could abandon her daughter, or why her parents have kept the past a secret.





Determined to find the woman who gave her away, what she discovers will change everything, not just for Sabina, but for the women who have loved her all these years.