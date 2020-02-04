Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Secret Daughter
Readers of Diane Chamberlain and Susan Wiggs will enjoy USA Today bestselling author Kelly Rimmer’s emotional, heart-wrenching story about the enduring strength of a mother’s love.
“You were adopted.”
Three short words and Sabina’s life fractures. There would forever be a Before those words, and an After.
Pregnant with her own child, Sabina can’t understand how a mother could abandon her daughter, or why her parents have kept the past a secret.
Determined to find the woman who gave her away, what she discovers will change everything, not just for Sabina, but for the women who have loved her all these years.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Secret Daughter packed such an emotional, powerful punch."—Becca's Books
"Kelly Rimmer did an amazing job of telling such a heartbreaking tale."—Steph and Chris Book Reviews
"This was a refreshingly different read which I would put in the same vein as Diane Chamberlain but this was even better than some of Diane's latest releases. "—Shaz's Book Blog