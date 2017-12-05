Memoirs of a Dragon Hunter

From the New York Times bestselling author known for her “zany humor and spicy romance” (Publishers Weekly) comes an action-packed paranormal about a dragon hunter and the dangerous bad boy who steals her heart.



Dragon Hunter Wanted: Sword supplied. No experience necessary.



One moment, I was a normal (if somewhat germaphobic) math teacher getting ready for summer vacation. Then my sister died in a pile of black ash, leaving me with a sword… and her destiny as dragon hunter. It turns out there’s a whole other world out there filled with demons, dragons, and spirits. Now my job is to protect mortals – and I haven’t got a clue what I’m doing.



Then there’s tattooed hotness Ian Iskander. Part dragon hunter and part demon, Ian’s got some seriously creepy business associates and keeps trying to steal my sword. So why do we keep getting lost in hungry, crazy-hot kisses? Ian is the only person who can help me figure out who – and what – I am. But trusting a half-demon is dangerous… because when you play with dragon fire, someone always gets burned.