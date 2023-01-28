Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Prepping 101
40 Steps You Can Take to Be Prepared: Protect Your Family, Prepare for Weather Disasters, and Be Ready and Resilient when Emergencies Arise
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 26, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The next severe storm, power outage, or financial meltdown could hit at any time. Having a household contingency plan and being part of a strong, resilient community could mean the difference between life and death. This friendly and highly accessible guide introduces the most important, practical steps your whole family can take in advance to ensure survival, safety, and comfort in short- or long-term emergencies. The critical information is presented in 40 achievable tasks, ranging from creating a preparedness notebook and repackaging store-bought food for storage to more involved preparations, such as learning to collect rainwater and building a solar oven.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“If you have ever doubted that it was absolutely essential to prepare for a crisis or natural disaster, look around — it is one of our most urgent projects. With Kathy Harrison's reassuring help and thoughtful guidance, you can do this, and keep your loved ones safe and well.” — Sharon Astyk, author of Making Home
“With the tips and strategies I learned from this modern-day survivalist guide, I can continue to hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst.” — Donna Smallin, author of Clear the Clutter, Find Happiness
“Highly recommended—fear, paranoia, and camo-gear not required!” — Matthew Stein, design engineer, green builder, and bestselling author of When Technology Fails and When Disaster Strikes
“This important book shows us that simple, common-sense actions can save life and home when the unexpected happens. It makes this book an investment in better luck in harder times.” — Jenna Woginrich, author of Made from Scratch
“The more people who are prepared to take personal responsibility for their own continued existence in times of crisis, the better off we will all be. Kathy's book can help you to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.” — Nicole Foss, Senior Editor, The Automatic Earth
“Harrison weaves a blanket of masterful readiness knowledge, beautifully presented in a book no home should be without.” — Jacqueline Druga, author of Protocol One, Three Miles Out, and Contagious
“With the tips and strategies I learned from this modern-day survivalist guide, I can continue to hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst.” — Donna Smallin, author of Clear the Clutter, Find Happiness
“Highly recommended—fear, paranoia, and camo-gear not required!” — Matthew Stein, design engineer, green builder, and bestselling author of When Technology Fails and When Disaster Strikes
“This important book shows us that simple, common-sense actions can save life and home when the unexpected happens. It makes this book an investment in better luck in harder times.” — Jenna Woginrich, author of Made from Scratch
“The more people who are prepared to take personal responsibility for their own continued existence in times of crisis, the better off we will all be. Kathy's book can help you to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.” — Nicole Foss, Senior Editor, The Automatic Earth
“Harrison weaves a blanket of masterful readiness knowledge, beautifully presented in a book no home should be without.” — Jacqueline Druga, author of Protocol One, Three Miles Out, and Contagious