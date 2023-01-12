Pursuing a dream is hard work, but the right words delivered at the right time—by people who’ve been there and done that—can give us just the motivation we need. The right words can rekindle our enthusiasm, re-energize our efforts, dispel doubt, let us know we’re not alone, and show us that the fight is worth it—and winnable.



“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

—Michael Jordan



“Go for it, baby! Life ain’t no dress rehearsal.”

—Tallulah Bankhead



“Perfection is like chasing the horizon. Keep moving.”

—Neil Gaiman



“If you aren’t in over your head, how do you know how tall you are?”

—T. S. Eliot



“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

—Nelson Mandela