You Can Attract the One
This book shows you Kathryn Alice’s magical formula that has resulted in thousands of people finding their “person”. Learn:
- How to bring love right to your door using the Law of Attraction . . . easily
- The secret to turning “crazy love” into a soulmate love that will last
- Why you may not even know your biggest block to love, how to find it and get rid of it
- The way you repel people (and love) and how to fix this instantly
- Why this work has resulted in thousands of weddings & is the most effective way of attracting love available
- 5 simple proven methods to rev up your dating life even if you haven’t dated in years, have had huge dating drama or constant dating disappointment. Be sought after by the ones you’re interested in
An easy, inspired read, Love Will Find You offers practical steps, simple exercises and love stories from all walks of life to ensure you are not single much longer.
What's Inside
Praise
"Pinpoints the dynamics of love so that any reader can change their energy to become a love magnet. It is a positive message that gives hope to anyone hoping for romance. Kathryn Alice creates results: marriages. If you want to go from single to dating to married, read this book. Soon, you'll be on Kathryn's wall of weddings."
—Rhonda Britten, Emmy Award-winning Life Coach, bestselling author of Fearless Living and Change Your Life in 30 Days
"Kathryn's book brims with wisdom and hope. It leads to understanding, attracting and practicing relationship as a spiritual journey."—Michael Beckwith, author of The Secret
"I've loved Kathryn's work since I first met her. Her process is magical!"—Patsy Palmer, Actress
"I have read a lot of books on how to find a partner but this is the one I always recommend to my students. Kathryn has given an exceptional guide which has a real brilliance to it. You can be sure it is inspiring and very beneficial. My students have had real results by reading this book. It is magical!"—Sondra Ray, founder of the Loving Relationships Training and author of 23 books