Being Friends with Dragons
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Being Friends with Dragons

by Katherine Locke

Illustrated by Diane Ewen

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762473229

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: February 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

PAGE COUNT: 32

ebook

Dragons can be great friends . . . most of the time.

Dragons always know the best games to play, the perfect way to toast a marshmallow, and how to get that cookie out of a cookie jar undetected. While dragons can be good friends, they sometimes forget how. They can yell, stomp their feet, shoot flames out of their mouths, and not be a very good listener. It can be hard to be friends with a dragon, but with some deep breaths and calming words, you and your dragon can learn how to be best friends forever.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews