The love of your life may only be a subway stop away in this laugh-out-loud love letter to New York City—fans of Linda Holmes, Josie Silver, and Christina Lauren will delight in this ​swoon-filled romance.



Franny Doyle is having the worst day. Her (mediocre) interior design job just laid her off. Her gorgeous, silk (way-too-expensive) dress caught in the subway doors—and now half of lower Manhattan has seen her halfway to naked (unmentionables included). And after offering Franny his (Gucci!) suit jacket, the hottest man she’s ever seen practically ran to get away from her.



The cherry on top? Franny and her knight-in-couture, Hayes Montgomery III, are the newest internet sensation, and all of New York is shipping #SubwayQTs.



Only Franny and Hayes couldn’t be a worse match. She’s bright, talkative, and an artist. He’s serious, shy, and all about numbers. Two such complete opposites—in a city of nine million people—should have an easy time staying apart until the media frenzy goes away. But somehow, Hayes and Franny keep finding each other . . . and soon, neither can remember why exactly they wanted to go their separate ways.



But as the differences that once brought them together begin to cause chaos in their burgeoning relationship, Franny and Hayes fear their hashtag romance is destined only for heartbreak. In a city where anything can happen, In a New York Minute shows that love is the biggest surprise of them all.