A clever, tender, and romantic "Nora Ephron romp for the modern ages" (Christina Lauren) for readers of Jasmine Guillory, Abby Jimenez, and Sophie Cousens, this laugh-out-loud debut is a perceptive reminder that fate can have a sense of humor, and that love can happen . . . In a New York Minute.



Franny Doyle is having the worst day. She’s been laid off from her (admittedly mediocre) job, the subway doors ripped her favorite silk dress to ruins, and now she’s flashed her unmentionables to half of lower Manhattan. On the plus side, a dashing stranger came to her rescue with his (Gucci!) suit jacket. On the not-so-plus side, he can’t get away from her fast enough.



Worse yet? Someone posted their (entirely not) meet-cute online. Suddenly Franny and her knight-in-couture, Hayes Montgomery III, are the newest social media sensation, and all of New York is shipping #SubwayQTs.



Only Franny and Hayes couldn’t be a more disastrous match. She’s fanciful, talkative, and creative. He’s serious, shy, and all about numbers. Luckily, in a city of eight million people, they never have to meet again. Yet somehow, Hayes and Franny keep running into each other—and much to their surprise, they enjoy each other’s company. A lot. But when Franny’s whole world is turned upside down (again!), can she find the courage to trust in herself and finally have the life—and love—she’s always wanted?



“Spins a catastrophic meet-cute into a richly realized romance that's surrounded by even more love stories—between friends, between families, and between New Yorkers and their city. You'll devour it.”

—Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, USA Today bestselling authors of The Royal We and The Heir Affair



“A love story to friendship, discovering what—and who—makes you feel truly yourself, and New York City. I flew through this book and enjoyed every moment!”

—Jasmine Guillory, New York Times bestselling author of While We Were Dating



“A sparkling delight about found and chosen family, being brave even in the tiny moments, and the rewards we can reap when we put our authentic selves out there. What a sweet, hilarious treat.”

—Christina Lauren, New York Times bestselling author



“A frolicky, playful rom-com about finding Mr. Right when everything else goes wrong.”

—Abby Jimenez, New York Times bestselling author of Life’s Too Short



“A perfect New York romance, as sweet, steamy, and surprising as the city itself.”

—Abbi Waxman, USA Today bestselling author of The Bookish Life of Nina Hill



“If you’re looking for the perfect ‘meet cute,’ look no further. Adorable banter and countless laugh-out-loud moments makes this charming romance a true delight.”

—Farrah Rochon, USA Today bestselling author of The Dating Playbook