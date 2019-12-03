Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Call of Vultures
In this suspenseful and twisted thriller, an ex-con uses her unique skill set to fight for the justice of those who can’t defend themselves. Kate Kessler’s novels are “impossible to put down” (Hollie Overton).Read More
Killian Delaney has a skewed moral compass, a high threshold for pain, an unstoppable will, and she’s just joined the Network: a group of well-funded individuals who help the weakest among us.
Two sisters have gone missing, and Killian has been hired to track them down.
The plan is straightforward: follow the trail, find the girls, and kill whoever stands in her way.
They’re living in a commune in upstate New York, one that looks a lot like a cult. And while one sister wants out, the other adamantly refuses.
Breaking them free will push every skill in Killian’s arsenal to its limit. But she’s determined to get them home.
