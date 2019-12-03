Call of Vultures

Killian Delaney has a skewed moral compass, a high threshold for pain, an unstoppable will, and she’s just joined the Network: a group of well-funded individuals who help the weakest among us.





Two sisters have gone missing, and Killian has been hired to track them down.





The plan is straightforward: follow the trail, find the girls, and kill whoever stands in her way.





They’re living in a commune in upstate New York, one that looks a lot like a cult. And while one sister wants out, the other adamantly refuses.