Winter Wonders

Cat and Mr. Henry have set the date for their wedding-Christmas Day! Cousins Willow and Delia are excited to be junior bridesmaids at last, but when a record-breaking Christmas Eve blizzard leaves the whole town stranded, the girls have more to worry about than their wedding duties!



The guests are late, and the roof has collapsed over the town’s food pantry, leaving many without a holiday meal. Will Delia and Willow be able to help the town’s hungry while giving Cat and Mr. Henry the wedding they’ve dreamed of?



Test tasty recipes included throughout as the whole Bumpus family celebrates the true meaning of the holiday season in the final book in the Cupcake Cousins series.



Praise for Cupcake Cousins





“[D]ebut novelist Hannigan has assembled all the ingredients for an entertaining and gentle-natured family tale. Delia’s anxieties and Willow’s struggle to be seen as more than a little kid are relatable, and first-time illustrator Hughes’s spot illustrations?give a good sense of the girls, the vacation home they love, and the matter-of-fact racial diversity of their clan.”



–Publishers Weekly



“Hughes’ cheery black-and-white illustrations capture the cousins’ exuberance, highlighting both misadventures and sentimental moments. . . . Hannigan’s lively tale celebrates family and friendship.”

–Kirkus Reviews